Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $60.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.14.

STOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Wedbush raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $416,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $321,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STOK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.77. 2,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.33. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.