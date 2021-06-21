Tripio Market Cap Hits $2.93 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $410,436.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Tripio coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00023024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.22 or 0.00697028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00042887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

