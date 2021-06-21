Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956,000 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 238.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,598,000 after buying an additional 1,069,399 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth about $34,351,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth about $30,766,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Roche by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in Roche by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 270,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roche alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Roche stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.