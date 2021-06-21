Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 306,715 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 306,715 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.64.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $7.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.40. 3,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,731. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.81 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

