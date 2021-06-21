Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.