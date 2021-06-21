Ampleforth (AMPL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.94 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Ampleforth has a market cap of $131.39 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00023024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.22 or 0.00697028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00042887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 231,326,374 coins and its circulating supply is 159,855,633 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

