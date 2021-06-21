Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $53,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.27.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $246.86. 7,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,371. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $211.10 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.01. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

