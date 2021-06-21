Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 14,290 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.70. 124,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755,591. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

