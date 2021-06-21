Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 169,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 137,758 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,578. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $103.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

