Summit Rock Advisors LP Buys Shares of 237,808 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 237,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,262,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 10.6% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.91. 16,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,545. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

