iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.29% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $20,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 429,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,977. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.89 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

