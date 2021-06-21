iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,156,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 78,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

ISTB traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $51.22. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,041. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34.

