Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 46 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 0.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $355.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $357.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.96.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

