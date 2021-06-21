Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $83.06 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,389 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 2.2% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Canadian National Railway worth $83,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after buying an additional 925,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after buying an additional 821,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $105.36. 44,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. TheStreet downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

