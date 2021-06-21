Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 4.2%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.78 and last traded at $71.09. 49,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,784,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,233.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.07.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $653,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,566 shares of company stock worth $44,919,532. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.