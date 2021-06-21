TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.99 and last traded at $28.25. 1,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 645,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Several brokerages have commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $777.62 million, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $123,883.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,744. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

