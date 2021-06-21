Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) rose 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 8,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,145,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 3.94.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,568,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 827,070 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

