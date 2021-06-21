CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Up 4%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $50.77. Approximately 12,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,192,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $809,997.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in CF Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in CF Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in CF Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

