Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $14.51 Million in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 119,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Shares of CRSP opened at $127.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

