OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.24. 218,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,075,533. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.