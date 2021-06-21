Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Down 28.6% Over Last Week

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $40.88 or 0.00125031 BTC on major exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $572,377.49 and $128,623.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00023092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.86 or 0.00699880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00081182 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

