Halving Coin (HALV) Price Reaches $0.0416 on Top Exchanges

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00054136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00124101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00163452 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,747.20 or 1.00146688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HALVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.