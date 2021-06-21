2,687 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Bought by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 79,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.46. 5,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $82.34.

