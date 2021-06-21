Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 235 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Forefront Analytics LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.99. 117,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,190. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

