Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $6.21 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,496 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 221,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,392. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

