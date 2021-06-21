Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.91.

LOW traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.35. 29,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.93 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

