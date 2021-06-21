GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,966. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

