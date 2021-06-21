GMS Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,008 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 118% compared to the average daily volume of 1,380 call options.

NYSE GMS traded up $2.39 on Monday, hitting $42.45. 2,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,392. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get GMS alerts:

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in GMS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GMS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.