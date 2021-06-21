McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Raised by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $231.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.36.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.