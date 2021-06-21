Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:SRRA traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,847. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $225.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen George Dilly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

