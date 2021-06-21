GM Advisory Group Inc. Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $8,970,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,554,000 after buying an additional 97,859 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.36.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $2.63 on Monday, hitting $271.80. 85,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,186. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.63 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.27.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.