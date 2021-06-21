Permanens Capital L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT traded up $3.65 on Monday, reaching $131.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,415. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

