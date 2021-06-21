Theleme Partners LLP Sells 105,316 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Theleme Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,636,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,316 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises about 3.5% of Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings in Centene were worth $104,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 372,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 365,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 808,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Centene by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,738. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

