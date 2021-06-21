Veritas Asset Management LLP Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 5.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.27% of UnitedHealth Group worth $957,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

NYSE:UNH opened at $390.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $285.57 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.