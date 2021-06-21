Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Epstein & White Financial LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

