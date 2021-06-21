Contrasting MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MeaTech 3D and BellRing Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A BellRing Brands $988.30 million 1.21 $23.50 million $0.61 49.67

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MeaTech 3D and BellRing Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A BellRing Brands 0 1 9 0 2.90

BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.07%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 2.06% -1.22% 4.30%

Summary

BellRing Brands beats MeaTech 3D on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

