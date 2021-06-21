GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 1.4% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.56% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $179,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,043. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $57.72.

