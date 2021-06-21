Bernzott Capital Advisors Acquires 9,908 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. LendingTree makes up approximately 2.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in LendingTree were worth $28,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TREE stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.72. 759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.13. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

