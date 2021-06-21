Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.55. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of CHUY stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,916. The stock has a market cap of $739.88 million, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 17,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $804,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $255,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

