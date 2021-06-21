Panda Yield 1-Day Volume Tops $6,687.00 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. Panda Yield has a market cap of $92,318.77 and approximately $6,687.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00057797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.48 or 0.00702792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00081445 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

