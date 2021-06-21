Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Position Lessened by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,814 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 2.10% of Compass Minerals International worth $44,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,437,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

