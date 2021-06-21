Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.29 on Monday, hitting $122.20. 30,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,379. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $128.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.31.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.