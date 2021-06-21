Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.29. 94,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,691. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $151.35 and a twelve month high of $221.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.