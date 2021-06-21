Abbrea Capital LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.98. 60,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,697,473. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $198.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

