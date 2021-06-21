Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 297,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,805,000. Baidu comprises approximately 6.2% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.09% of Baidu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 35.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

BIDU stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.80. The company had a trading volume of 59,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472,881. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

