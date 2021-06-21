Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $100.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

PRU traded up $2.59 on Monday, hitting $100.21. 25,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 104,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,258,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

