Leisure Capital Management Takes $278,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Colliers Securities began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $206.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

