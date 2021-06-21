Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,533,000 after buying an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.41.

NYSE AVB opened at $206.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $216.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.88.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

