Citigroup Inc. Sells 51,077 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,077 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $24,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after buying an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,991,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in Entergy by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Entergy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.47. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

