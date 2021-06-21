Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX opened at $80.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.64. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,295 shares of company stock valued at $56,298,147 over the last 90 days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

